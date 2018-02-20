Mrazek was traded Monday to Philadelphia from Detroit for a conditional fourth-round pick in 2018, and a conditional third-round pick in 2019.

It appears Philadelphia has found their answer at goaltender for the stretch run, as with Brian Elliott (lower body) sidelined for another 4-to-5 weeks and Michal Neuvirth (lower body) injured in Sunday's 7-4 victory over the Rangers, the position was a gigantic question mark. Mrazek's numbers haven't been overly impressive in 2017-18, as he's put up a .910 save percentage and 2.89 GAA in 22 games, but could see an uptick in the city of brotherly love. Philadelphia's defense has excelled in keeping pucks away from their netminder, as its 30.3 shots allowed per game is tied for fifth best in the league, and Mrazek could see an increase in the win column as well -- they've posted a 22-8-3 record since a 10 game losing streak in early December. While starting Tuesday against Nashville might be to much to ask, the 26-year-old will likely start guarding the cage as soon as he's settled in -- especially if Neuvirth's injury turns out to be week-to-week.