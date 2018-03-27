Flyers' Petr Mrazek: Penciled in against Stars
Mrazek will work between the posts as Tuesday's road starter against the Stars, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
The former Red Wing didn't start against the Penguins on Sunday, likely because he carried an .885 save percentage through his first 11 appearances with the Black and Orange. As fate would have it, rookie Alex Lyon was pulled in favor of Mrazek at PPG Paints Arena, only for the latter to be saddled with the loss after coughing up two goals on 21 shots. Perhaps the Czech will have better luck against a Dallas club that ranks no better than 18th in any of the standard offensive metrics except for faceoff winning percentage -- Jamie Benn's team is ranked fourth in that category.
