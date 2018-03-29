Mrazek stopped all 17 shots he faced after Michal Neuvirth (lower body) left in the second period with injury in a 2-1 win over Colorado on Wednesday.

This was a big step forward for Mrazek, who was summoned in relief against Pittsburgh and Detroit within the past 10 days and didn't play well in either. This time, he stepped up when his team needed him and helped earn two critical road points. With Neuvirth likely out for a few weeks, he'll have to become the man in the crease for the Flyers. If you need goaltending help, now's the time to gamble on Mrazek.