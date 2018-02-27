Mrazek stopped all 28 shots he faced in regulation and overtime, and five of six attempts in the shootout, in Monday's 1-0 win over the Canadiens.

He's been very impressive in three starts since coming over to Philly, winning all three with a .947 save percentage. Mrazek could have a month or so to establish himself as the Flyers' No. 1 goalie before Brian Elliott (lower body) or Michal Neuvirth (lower body) get healthy enough to challenge him, and so far so good for the former Red Wing.

