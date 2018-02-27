Flyers' Petr Mrazek: Picks up first shutout as Flyer
Mrazek stopped all 28 shots he faced in regulation and overtime, and five of six attempts in the shootout, in Monday's 1-0 win over the Canadiens.
He's been very impressive in three starts since coming over to Philly, winning all three with a .947 save percentage. Mrazek could have a month or so to establish himself as the Flyers' No. 1 goalie before Brian Elliott (lower body) or Michal Neuvirth (lower body) get healthy enough to challenge him, and so far, so good for the former Red Wing.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...