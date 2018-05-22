Mrazek went 14-13-6 playing for Detroit and Philadelphia in 2017-18, recording a combined .902 save percentage and 3.03 GAA.

After Jimmy Howard started the majority of games for Detroit, Mrazek was dealt to Philadelphia. After Mrazek won his first three games and allowed just four goals on 76 shots, he went downhill the rest of the way. The Czech native stumbled to a 3.70 GAA and .880 save percentage down the stretch.