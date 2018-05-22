Mrazek went 14-13-6 playing for Detroit and Philadelphia in 2017-18, recording a combined .902 save percentage and 3.03 GAA.

After Jimmy Howard started the majority of games for Detroit, Mrazek was dealt to Philadelphia who was in goalie trouble with Brian Elliott and Michal Neuvirth both sidelined, and took over a workhorse role for the last 17 games of the regular season. However, after Mrazek won his first three games and allowed just four goals on 76 shots, it went downhill the rest of the way. The Czech native stumbled to a 3.70 GAA and .880 save percentage down the stretch run after the hot streak, and just had three appearances in which he allowed two or less goals the last 14 games. Since Neuvirth and Elliott are both under contract for 2018-19 and Mrazek is set to be an restricted free agent, he could very well find another home next season. However, the jury is out on if a team will hand him a starting role, of if he'll have to settle for a backup gig.