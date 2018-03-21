Flyers' Petr Mrazek: Pulled early against former team
Mrazek surrendered three goals on 19 shots from the Red Wings on Tuesday. He was pulled in favor of Alex Lyon in the eventual 5-4 shootout loss.
This was Mrazek's first game in Detroit since he was traded to Philadelphia a little over a month ago, and the Czech goalie appeared to have some choice words for Flyers coach Dave Hakstol upon getting the heave-ho at 9:57 in the second period. Mrazek has struggled mightily in his new digs (.885 save percentage over 12 games), and the fact that the team rallied behind Lyon, who made several key saves in overtime to salvage a point, certainly won't help him earn more starts down the stretch. Frankly, we'd be completely shocked if Mrazek gets the start against the Rangers on Thursday.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...