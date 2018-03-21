Mrazek surrendered three goals on 19 shots from the Red Wings on Tuesday. He was pulled in favor of Alex Lyon in the eventual 5-4 shootout loss.

This was Mrazek's first game in Detroit since he was traded to Philadelphia a little over a month ago, and the Czech goalie appeared to have some choice words for Flyers coach Dave Hakstol upon getting the heave-ho at 9:57 in the second period. Mrazek has struggled mightily in his new digs (.885 save percentage over 12 games), and the fact that the team rallied behind Lyon, who made several key saves in overtime to salvage a point, certainly won't help him earn more starts down the stretch. Frankly, we'd be completely shocked if Mrazek gets the start against the Rangers on Thursday.