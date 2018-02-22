Mrazek will make his Flyers debut at home against the Blue Jackets on Thursday.

The aggressive backstop, who has moved on from the Red Wings, hopes to be able to make an impact for a Flyers team that is poised to make the playoffs. Both Brian Elliott and Michal Neuvirth are expected to miss several weeks with their respective lower-body injuries, so the No. 1 job in Philadelphia is Mrazek's to lose. He'll look to make a positive first impression, having recorded a 72-58-20 record, 2.60 GAA and .912 save percentage over 166 regular-season appearances with Detroit. His upcoming opponent from Columbus has only three wins in the past 10 games, making this a ripe matchup for the 26-year-old from the Czech Republic.