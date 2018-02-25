Mrazek delivered a 25-save win Saturday in the Flyers' 5-3 victory over the Senators.

The trade east was like a get out of jail free card. Mrazek has gone from being a sometimes backup, sometimes timeshare to the man who will carry the Flyers to the postseason. This was his second start and second win in orange and black. Get him in your lineup stat.

