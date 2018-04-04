Mrazek allowed five goals on 37 shots during Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Islanders.

With a 6-6-3 record, .891 save percentage and 3.22 GAA since joining the Flyers, if Philadelphia earns a playoff berth it will be in spite of Mrazek's play and not because of it. The Czech netminder has flashed plenty of upside throughout his career, but he's now struggled in consecutive seasons and is unlikely to be handed a starter's workload entering the 2018-19 campaign. However, catching fire during the playoffs could potentially change that.