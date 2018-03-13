Mrazek allowed three goals on 29 shots during Monday's 3-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

After holding Winnipeg to a single goal in Saturday's win, it was discouraging to see Mrazek allow three goals in losing fashion Monday. He's now surrendered three or more in five of his past six starts, after all. The fantasy upside is there, and the Flyers have likely been the streakiest club in the league this season, so it's probably best to view Mrazek as a high-risk, high-reward option moving forward.