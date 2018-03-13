Flyers' Petr Mrazek: Surrenders three in loss to Vegas
Mrazek allowed three goals on 29 shots during Monday's 3-2 loss to the Golden Knights.
After holding Winnipeg to a single goal in Saturday's win, it was discouraging to see Mrazek allow three goals in losing fashion Monday. He's now surrendered three or more in five of his past six starts, after all. The fantasy upside is there, and the Flyers have likely been the streakiest club in the league this season, so it's probably best to view Mrazek as a high-risk, high-reward option moving forward.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...