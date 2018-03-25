Mrazek replaced a struggling Alex Lyon against the Penguins on Sunday. He played 38:34 and made 19 saves on 21 shots, but took the loss in a 5-4 overtime defeat.

Though Mrazek outplayed Lyon, who only stopped eight of the 11 shots he faced, his performance was fall from encouraging. In fact, this entire season has been a struggle for the Czech netminder. He has a GAA north of 3.00, but the Flyers don't really have a better option with both Brian Elliott and Michal Neuvirth still hurt.