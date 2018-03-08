Flyers' Petr Mrazek: Torched by Pens on Wednesday
Mrazek stopped 23 of 27 shots in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Penguins.
His hot start after coming over from the Red Wings is already a distant memory -- Mrazek has surrendered 18 goals over his last four games, losing all of them while posting a woeful .854 save percentage. Neither Brian Elliott (lower body) nor Michal Neuvirth (lower body) are close to returning to the ice, so the Flyers have little choice but to keep rolling with Mrazek and hope he turns things around.
