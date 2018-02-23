Mrazek saved 19 of 20 shots during Thursday's 2-1 win over Columbus.

Checking the win column in his Philadelphia debut could prove to be a sign of things to come for Mrazek and the Flyers. The Czech netminder has been a solid fantasy asset in the past, and there's potential that this change of scenery kick-starts a strong stretch. Mrazek is going to see plenty of action moving forward, so he should be owned in the majority of settings.