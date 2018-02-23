Mrazek saved 19 of 20 shots during Thursday's 2-1 win over Columbus.

Checking the win column in his Philadelphia debut could prove to be a sign of things to come for Mrazek and the Flyers. The Czech netminder has been a solid fantasy asset in the past, and there's potential that this change of scenery kick-starts a strong stretch. Mrazek is going to see plenty of action moving forward, so he should be owned in the majority of settings.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories