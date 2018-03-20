Mrazek will start against his former Red Wings team on the road Tuesday, Dave Isaac of the Courier Post reports.

Ironically, Mrazek has a chance to officially bump the Red Wings from playoff contention. His former employer has lost 10 straight games, but then again, the Czech goalie has posted terrible ratios (3.14 GAA and .888 save percentage) over a month's span of donning a Flyers sweater. Add to the fact that the Wings are quite familiar with his tendencies and Mrazek doesn't look like a promising play in daily settings.