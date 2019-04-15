Flyers' Philip Varone: Eighteen-game pointless run

Varone finished the 2018-19 season with three goals, seven points, 34 shots on net, eight PIM and a minus-2 rating in 47 games.

Overall, that's not bad, but a vast majority of that production came before the middle of February. Varone went scoreless in his final 18 NHL games and only had 15 shots on net during that stretch. So while owners can be pleased Varone set career highs in the games played, goals and assists categories, it still feels as though he left something to be desired.