Flyers' Philip Varone: Going quiet

Varone has no points with a plus-1 rating, four PIM and four shots in the last six games.

Prior to this dry spell, Varone was playing well, having scored two goals and six points with a plus-5 rating in 11 games. But he's reverted back to producing very little, and he's not even getting many pucks to the net. Varone is still experiencing the best NHL season of his career, but the 28-year-old has three goals and seven points with 23 shots on net in 35 games.