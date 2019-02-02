Flyers' Philip Varone: Playing regularly
Varone has a goal in his last three games, giving him two this season.
The career minor leaguer is a regular in the Flyers lineup now, and he's just seven contests shy of tying a career high for NHL games played during a season. That's a great individual accomplishment, but owners are still scraping the bottom of the barrel if they add Varone to their roster. He has two goals with no assists, a minus-3 rating, 15 shots on net, 11 hits and nine blocks in 21 games this season.
