Flyers' Philip Varone: Playing well lately

Varone has two goals and six points with a plus-5 rating in the last 12 games since returning from the All-Star break.

That's not a ton of production for standard leagues, but prior to the All-Star break, Varone had just one point with a minus-4 rating in 18 contests. Varone also went into the break on a 12-game pointless streak. Overall, Varone has posted career highs across the board, including in games played -- three goals, seven points and 30 contests.