Flyers' Philip Varone: Scoreless in six straight

Varone doesn't have any points and possesses a minus-1 rating in the last six games.

The 28-year-old scored shortly after getting recalled just before Christmas, but he hasn't done anything since then. In 12 games, Varone only has the one goal along with 10 shots on net, eight hits and three blocks. The most games he's ever played in an NHL season is 28, so there's not really a large enough sample size to make any determinations of what Varone could produce if he continues to receive playing time. Still, owners would have to be very desperate to deploy Varone in the lineup at this juncture.