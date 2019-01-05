Flyers' Philip Varone: Scoreless in six straight
Varone doesn't have any points and possesses a minus-1 rating in the last six games.
The 28-year-old scored shortly after getting recalled just before Christmas, but he hasn't done anything since then. In 12 games, Varone only has the one goal along with 10 shots on net, eight hits and three blocks. The most games he's ever played in an NHL season is 28, so there's not really a large enough sample size to make any determinations of what Varone could produce if he continues to receive playing time. Still, owners would have to be very desperate to deploy Varone in the lineup at this juncture.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...