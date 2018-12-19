Flyers' Philip Varone: Sent down to minors

Varone was reassigned to AHL Lehigh Valley on Wednesday.

Varone's demotion could be temporary and simply part of roster shuffling ahead of the Christmas roster freeze. Once the freeze goes into effect, the club can still recall him and can exceed the 23-man roster limit in doing so. In his four NHL appearances this season, the center failed to register a point while logging 8:07 of ice time. Without an increased role, the Ontario native won't offer much in terms of fantasy value.