Flyers' Philip Varone: Sits as healthy scratch

Varone sat as a healthy scratch in the 4-2 loss to the Islanders on Saturday.

The 28-year-old hasn't reached the scoresheet since Feb. 17, going 14 straight without a point. As a result, the Flyers elected to scratch Varone in a must-win situation on Saturday. The Flyers are still in the race after the loss, but they might have to run the table to earn a wild-card spot. Varone has three goals and seven points in 43 games this season.