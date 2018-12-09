Flyers' Philip Varone: Slots in Sunday

Varone will make his season debut in Sunday's road game versus the Jets.

Varone hasn't played an NHL game since the 2016 season, when he suited up seven times for Ottawa but failed to record a point. He's had success with AHL Lehigh Valley this year, racking up 28 points in 22 games. Varone will work on the fourth line.

