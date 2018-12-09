Flyers' Philip Varone: Slots in Sunday
Varone will make his season debut in Sunday's road game versus the Jets.
Varone hasn't played an NHL game since the 2016 season, when he suited up seven times for Ottawa but failed to record a point. He's had success with AHL Lehigh Valley this year, racking up 28 points in 22 games. Varone will work on the fourth line.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...