Flyers' Philip Varone: Strong effort in big win
Varone scored a goal and an assist with a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Ducks.
The Flyers' fourth line got the offense rolling, as Varone had notched both his points by the 11-minute mark of the first period. The 28-year-old has only five points on the season, but four of them (two goals, two helpers) have come in the last seven games. He hasn't played even 10 minutes in any of those contests, however, and without a better line placement, the floor could fall out of his fantasy value at any moment.
