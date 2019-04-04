Flyers' Philip Varone: Struck in pointless streak
Varone has gone pointless with six PIM and 12 shots on net in the last 16 games.
The 28-year-old has been in and out of the lineup during his scoreless streak, so his pointless run dates back to Feb. 19. But even if Varone doesn't post another point this season, 2018-19 has still been one of his better efforts. He's played a career-high 45 games and tallied career bests with three goals, seven points and a plus-1 rating.
