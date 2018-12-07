Flyers' Philip Varone: Summoned by parent club
The Flyers recalled Varone from AHL Lehigh Valley on Friday.
Varone has been highly productive in the minors this season, racking up 11 goals and 28 points in 22 appearances. The 28-year-old forward's first opportunity to make his Flyers debut will arrive Saturday against the Sabres.
