Myers records two shots on goal and two blocks in a 6-2 loss to the Coyotes on Saturday.

The 22-year-old hasn't scored since he tallied goals in three consecutive games during early November, but the good news is he has a couple assists in recent games, and he finally got some shots on goal Saturday. Myers only has 26 shots on net in 24 games, so he's fortunate to have three goals. His high shooting percentage (11.5 percent) is probably still due for more of a correction, meaning owners shouldn't expect another goal from Myers soon unless he gets more shots on net. He has three goals and 11 points with a plus-17 rating in 24 games this season.