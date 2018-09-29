Flyers' Philippe Myers: Called up Saturday
Myers was recalled from AHL Lehigh Valley on Saturday, ahead of the preseason finale facing the Bruins in Boston.
If Myers doesn't make the Opening Night roster, it may not be all that long before he makes the big leap. Now 21 years old, the blue-line prospect scored 21 points in 50 regular-season games -- in addition to seven points in 13 playoff contests -- for the AHL's Phantoms in 2017-18.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...