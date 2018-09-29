Myers was recalled from AHL Lehigh Valley on Saturday, ahead of the preseason finale facing the Bruins in Boston.

If Myers doesn't make the Opening Night roster, it may not be all that long before he makes the big leap. Now 21 years old, the blue-line prospect scored 21 points in 50 regular-season games -- in addition to seven points in 13 playoff contests -- for the AHL's Phantoms in 2017-18.