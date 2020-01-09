Flyers' Philippe Myers: Contributes 10th helper
Myers recorded an assist, four PIM and two hits in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Capitals.
Myers has assists in consecutive games after helping out on Robert Hagg's tally in the first period. The Canadian blueliner is up to 13 points, 40 hits and 18 PIM in 26 contests this season. He's had solid production on offense, but the 22-year-old can run streaky at times -- he hasn't scored since Nov. 10.
