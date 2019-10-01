Myers will not be on the Flyers roster to begin the 2019-20 season.

The Flyers added Matt Niskanen and Justin Braun to the blueline this past offseason, which really only left one possible roster spot open for Myers, and it went to Samuel Morin instead. Myers will probably have to wait for an injury to get his first crack at NHL playing time this season. He posted one goal and two points with a minus-5 rating in 21 NHL games during 2018-19.