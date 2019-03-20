Flyers' Philippe Myers: Fit to play
Myers (illness) is expected to play Thursday against host Chicago, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Myers took to the ice Wednesday morning as the strong hint that he'll be good to go against the Blackhawks. The undrafted defenseman has a goal and an assist over 13 games in his rookie campaign.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...