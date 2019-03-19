Flyers' Philippe Myers: Game-time call
Myers (illness) will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's contest against the Canadiens, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
The Flyers have veteran Andrew MacDonald and Samuel Morin at the ready in case Myers' illness forces him out for the first time in 13 games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...