Myers posted an assist, two shots on goal, a pair of hits and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Bruins.

Myers did a little bit of everything Wednesday. His assist was the secondary helper on Kevin Hayes' game-tying goal at 15:29 of the second period. Myers has picked up two assists, nine shots, 12 hits, six blocks and a plus-4 rating in seven appearances this season. He's seeing significant minutes in the Flyers' top four, so he appears to have put a fractured rib suffered on Jan. 21 behind him without trouble.