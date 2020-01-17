Myers posted three shots on net with a minus-1 rating in a 4-1 loss to the Canadiens on Thursday.

It hasn't resulted in any goals, but the 22-year-old has 12 shots on net in the last four games. Myers possesses a rather high 7.9 shooting percentage, so it's not a surprise that he is going through a goal drought (24 games), but he could break it soon with the amount of rubber he's getting the the net. Myers has three goals and 14 points with a plus-13 rating and 18 PIM in 30 games this season.