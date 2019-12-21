Flyers' Philippe Myers: Good to go Saturday
Myers (illness) will dress Saturday against the Senators.
Heading into Saturday night's affair, Myers was a game-time decision due to an illness, but he's going to gut it out. The 22-year-old defenseman figures to play on the Flyers' third defensive pairing. In 19 games this season, Myers has found the scoresheet 10 times and owns a plus-15 rating.
