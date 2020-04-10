Myers (kneecap) is healthy and available should the NHL season resume. General manager Chuck Fletcher told reporters, "Phil is progressing very well and he is ready to play in NHL games."

Thanks to the shutdown, Myers missed just one game due to his kneecap injury. The Flyers currently hold a playoff spot, so they would need Myers to be 100 percent even if the league skips the remainder of the regular season and jumps right into the playoffs. He figures to return to logging around 17 minutes of ice time per night and would provide solid mid-range fantasy value.