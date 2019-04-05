Myers was reassigned to AHL Lehigh Valley on Friday.

The Phantoms have five games left and are trying to chase down a spot in the Calder Cup Playoffs, so the addition of Myers should bolster their blue line. The 21-year-old is bogged down in a 13-game pointless streak, during which he averaged just 14:48 of ice time and dished out 21 hits. The defenseman's offensive numbers have been significantly better in the minors, where he notched nine goals and 20 helpers in 48 games this season.