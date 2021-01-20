Myers (undisclosed) will get an MRI and there should be an update regarding his injury Wednesday.
Myers was injured during the first period of Tuesday's game versus the Sabres on a Jake McCabe hit. If Myers receives bad news, Nate Prosser is the most likely player to enter the lineup for Thursday's game against the Bruins.
