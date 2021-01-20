Myers (undisclosed) was injured on a hit by Buffalo's Jake McCabe in the first period of Tuesday's game,Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Myers played only 6:04 before the injury occurred. It's unclear how he was hurt on the hit, but his departure leaves the Flyers with five defensemen. Assuming Myers is unable to return before the end of the game, his next chance to get back in the lineup would be Thursday in Boston. If he can't go, Nate Prosser or Mark Friedman would likely enter the lineup.