Myers signed a three-year, $7.65 million contract extension with the Flyers on Tuesday, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.

Myers was solid as a 22-year-old rookie last season, picking up four goals and 16 points while averaging 17:06 of ice time in 50 contests. He'll be a full-time player for the Flyers in 2020-21, and should see a substantial increase in ice time, as he's expected to skate alongside Ivan Provorov on his team's top pairing. The 6-foot-5 blueliner won't, however, be a useful option in most fantasy formats, as he won't get any time with the man advantage, putting a hard cap on his already limited offensive upside.