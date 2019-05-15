Flyers' Philippe Myers: Joining Team Canada
Myers will join Team Canada's roster for the IIHF World Championship.
Brandon Montour has been ruled out for the remainder of the World Championship tournament due to a lower-body injury, so Myers will take his spot on Canada's roster. The 22-year-old blueliner only notched two points in 21 appearances with the Flyers this campaign, but he'll almost certainly make the big club's roster out of training camp next season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...