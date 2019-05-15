Myers will join Team Canada's roster for the IIHF World Championship.

Brandon Montour has been ruled out for the remainder of the World Championship tournament due to a lower-body injury, so Myers will take his spot on Canada's roster. The 22-year-old blueliner only notched two points in 21 appearances with the Flyers this campaign, but he'll almost certainly make the big club's roster out of training camp next season.

