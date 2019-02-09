Myers was called up from AHL Lehigh Valley on Saturday.

Myers is an intriguing prospect who presses pause on his AHL campaign having racked up nine goals and 20 assists over 48 games with the AHL's Phantoms this season. According to Adam Kimelman of NHL.com, the 6-foot-5, 202-pound rearguard will be "available to play" against the Ducks on Saturday.