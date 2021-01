Myers (ribs) had two shots and received 23:17 of ice time in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Flyers.

Back in the lineup after a four-game absence, Myers paired with Travis Sanheim on the Flyers' second defensive pairing and was a key member of Philadelphia's penalty-killing unit that went 4-for-4. Myers produced 16 points and a plus-17 in 50 games last season, his first full campaign in the NHL.