According to coach Alain Vigneault, Myers (ribs) is "feeling better" but he's still "not quite ready to play," Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Myers is still considered week-to-week with a fractured rib, but it sounds like he's making progress in his recovery. The 24-year-old blueliner will need to be activated off injured reserve before rejoining the lineup, so look for that announcement to precede his return to game action.