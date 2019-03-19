Flyers' Philippe Myers: Out Tuesday
Myers (illness) will not play in Tuesday's contest against Montreal, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
The rookie defenseman has a goal and two points in 13 games to start his NHL career. He'll be considered day-to-day but should be good to go Thursday in Chicago. Andrew MacDonald should take his place for Tuesday's contest.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...