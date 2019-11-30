Myers has three goals and six points with a plus-9 rating and 17 shots on net in 13 games this season.

It took until November until the 22-year-old received regular playing time, but Myers has been great with his opportunity this month. His 17.6 shooting percentage isn't anywhere close to sustainable, but his six points is still a nice number, and he possesses an impressive plus-9 rating, including plus-3 rating in the last six games. While the goals are likely going to slow down, Myers owners can still expect him to produce in plus/minus.