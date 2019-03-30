Flyers' Philippe Myers: Posting pointless streak
Myers has gone nine games without registering a point and owns a minus-1 rating during that stretch.
The 22-year-old began his NHL career with a goal and an assist in the first eight games, but he hasn't posted another point since then. He does have nine shots on net in the past four games, but that's about all Myers has to show for himself in the last three weeks. He also has 14 hits in the last nine games; Myers has 35 hits to go with his two points in 17 NHL contests.
