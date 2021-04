Myers collected a goal on his lone shot and dished out a pair of hits Tuesday in a 6-4 loss to New Jersey.

Myers beat New Jersey netminder MacKenzie Blackwood clean with a wrister from the slot to pull the Flyers to within 3-2 early in the third period. It was the first goal of the season for the third-year defenseman, whose last regular-season tally came in Feb. 2019.