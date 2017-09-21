Flyers' Philippe Myers: Released from NHL camp
Myers was released from Philadelphia's training camp and subsequently reassigned to AHL Lehigh Valley on Thursday.
The 20-year-old blueliner will begin his professional career in Lehigh Valley, having spent the past four seasons playing major junior for Rouyn-Noranda. Despite going undrafted, Myers is a highly-touted prospect who tallied 35 points in 34 games in 2016-17 and has great size -- standing 6-feet-5 inches tall and weighing in at 209 pounds. While the organization doesn't see him as NHL-ready at the moment, Myers certainly has the potential to be an impact player for seasons to come.
